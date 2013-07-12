Justin Timberlake Drops “Take Back The Night,” Debuts New Album Art [LISTEN]

As promised, Justin Timberlake returns with the first single from 20/20 Experience 2 of 2, “Take Back The Night.” From the sound of the string-heavy tune, J.T. and Timbaland will finish what they started with the first installment last February.

The track is introduced by a brief visual that starts where the preview —released earlier this week— ended. The Memphis crooner holds a sign donning the song’s release date, which now reads “Today,” before entering a club.

This ushers in Timberlake’s silky vocals and Timbo’s melodic, horn driven production. A chorus that chants, “Take back the night, come on use me up until there’s nothing left,” sets the tone for a jam that’s tailor made for summer.

Like “Suit & Tie,” we suspect that this release will be met with mixed reviews. We’re feeling it, though.

20/20 Experience 2 of 2 hits shelves September 30. Until then, listen to “Take Back The Night” below and chime in with your opinions in the comments. Hit the next page to see the album art.

—

Photo: RCA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2Next page »