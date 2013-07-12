Earl Sweatshirt Disses Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, Gets Slandered [PHOTOS]

The Hip-Hop group Odd Future have never been strangers to controversy and member Earl Sweatshirt is no exception. While many fans and musicians alike praise Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, the OFWGKTA rapper took to twitter yesterday (July 11) to express his dissatisfaction with the project.

Earl started things off by offering an ultimatum to his Twitter followers, basically say hit that unfollow button if you’ve been bumping MCHG. “i hope that opinions on my material throughout my career are based on the quality of it and not how big my name is,” he tweeted shortly thereafter. Earl then proceeded to mention his desire for authenticity in his musical career versus hype before attempting to take the high road and approaches things with humor.

But of course, the Hova fans proceeded to slander Mr. Sweatshirt.

Blind devotion to Hov’s latest has made many fans to support the project while others fans and observers have noted that they desired more. We all know Twitter isn’t necessarily the best place to engage in critical discussion and Earl Sweatshirt was better suited making his case in a different forum.

What is your opinion on the matter? Let us know what you think in the comments section below. Check out the series of tweets in the following pages.

—

Photo: OFWGKTA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »