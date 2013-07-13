Justin Timberlake Performs “Take Back The Night” For The 1st Time [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake didn’t hesitate to perform his new track “Take Back The Night” –just released yesterday– in front of a packed crowd at the 2013 Yahoo! Wireless Festival in London last night.

If this was a test performance, the footage suggests that the multi-platinum crooner passed with flying colors. The crowd was highly receptive to the Timbaland-produced jam. In the video, you’ll see attendees dancing, clapping, and singing along with J.T.’s silky vocals over the tune’s bouncy percussion and jazzy horns.

“Take Back The Night” is the first release from The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2, due out September 30. The project is available for pre-order via iTunes. Check out the vid from the Yahoo! Wireless Festival below.

