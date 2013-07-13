CLOSE
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “Everything 100” [LISTEN]

Layzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Wish Bone, b.k.a. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, band together on a new track called “Everything 100.” Producer Wundermine contributed the beat, featuring each of the original members trading verses.

This should excite fans, seeing as though “Everything 100” is the full group’s first appearance on wax in five years. Fans can catch Bone Thugs at this year’s Rock The Bells festival, beginning September 7 in San Bernardino, Calif. Until then, lend an ear to “Everything 100” below.

Photo: eOne Music

