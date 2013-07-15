Kid CuDi To Embark On “The Cud Life” Tour With Big Sean, Tyler, The Creator, & Logic

Kid CuDi remained oddly quiet after delivering his Indicud album in April. That changes today with the announcement of the Lonely Stoner’s plans to head out on “The Cud Life” tour this fall.

Beginning August 6, CuDi will perform alongside his former G.O.O.D. Music label mate Big Sean, Odd Future rhymer Tyler, The Creator, and XXL Freshman Logic. The tour should be interesting, considering that each artist will have an opportunity to perform new material.

So far only six shows have been revealed. If that holds true, Cudder and co. will rip the stage in Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City, among other cities.

In other recent CuDi news, the Cleveland native dropped a new track produced by WZRD (comprised of himself and Dot Da Genius) called “Going To The Ceremony” that we recommend to check out.

See the promotional flyer and the currently listed show dates below.

Aug 22 Pioneer Park Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 23 Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

Sep 07 San Manuel Amphitheater San Bernardino, CA

Sep 14 Shoreline Amphitheater Mountain View, CA

Sep 26 Festival Pier (at Penn’s Landing) Philadelphia, PA

Oct 04 Meadowlands Racetrack East Rutherford, NJ

