Chris Brown’s Probation Revoked [VIDEO]

Chris Brown can’t win for losing. Yesterday (July 15), the bad boy R&B singer’s probation was revoked in the aftermath of his involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

That was quick — the judge just REVOKED Chris Brown’s probation in the Rihanna beating case, but the singer will remain a free man … for now. Brown showed up at court today to fight the L.A. County D.A.’s motion to revoke his probation in the wake of hit-and-run charges stemming from a car accident in May … but the judge granted the motion anyway, paving the way for a probation violation hearing in August. If the judge determines Chris violated his probation, the singer could be sentenced to 4 years in prison. In the meantime, Brown has been released on his own recognizance.

Brown feels like there is a witchhunt for him. “I did everything I was suppose to do during the so called hit n run, I provided the correct info. There were no injuries or damages. C’mon!!,” he tweeted yesterday before the hearing. Afterwards, he tweeted, “My cross is heavy but God gives me the strength to carry it.”

Chris Brown needs to be on his best behavior not now but right now. Also, was Breezy’s lawyer checking his Facebook, tweeting or playing Candy Crush?

