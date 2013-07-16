Big Sean’s Girlfriend Naya Rivera Covers Complex [PHOTOS]

Naya Rivera has a legit acting career and a starring role on the hit Glee. Nevertheless, now many know her as Big Sean‘s girlfriend. But what really matters at the moment is that she is on the cover of the latest issue of Complex magazine, which means plenty of photos of the Puerto Rican, Black and German beauty.

Says Complex:

Hyper-vigilant TV nerds will remember Naya Rivera’s multi-episode arc on ABC’s Family Matters. (She tried to steal Richie’s heart. It was adorable.) The rest of us encountered Rivera on Glee, where she plays the rambunctious Santana Lopez. It’s not easy to talk about that series right now, although Rivera did release a statement on the passing of Cory Monteith. “The entire Glee family and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” the actress said. “Cory was and always will be a part of my own family and a good friend. He was a special part of this world and will forever be missed.” How the show will recognize the absence of Finn Hudson when it returns for its fifth season is still unclear, but one thing is for certain: Glee will continue to resonate.

Rivera remains a consistent source of the show’s good vibrations. She can’t lose, as you’ll see reading our August/September 2013 cover story and taking in the photos from the strip poker-inspired photoshoot with F. Scott Schafer. Staff writer Tara Aquino rolled around Los Angeles with Rivera, getting drinks, pedicures, and the inside scoop on the rising star’s aspirations in the music business, her status as a gay icon, and her relationship with rapper Big Sean. The issue doesn’t hit stores until August, but it’s yours to read now.