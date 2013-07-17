L.E.P. Bogus Boys – “It’s On Me” [VIDEO]

You can always count on the L.E.P. Bogus Boys for brutally street-flavored Hip-Hop and on point visuals to match. Their streak continues with the video for their latest song, “It’s On Me.”

“Them buckshots be spreading like a rumor,” spits Moonie to a setting that includes pushing a getaway car, while wearing ski masks, through streets of Chi-raq and stuntin’ in stash spots. Be sure to peep “Commas,” featuring Lil Wayne and Ma$e from this Chicago duo, too.

“It’s On Me” will be living on the Low End Professionals’ latest mixtape, Don’t Feed Da Killaz 4, which is due out August 8 and will feature appearances from Mac Miller, A$AP Rocky and T.I. Watch the video for “It’s On Me” below.

Photo: VEVO