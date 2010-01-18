Diddy Sends Message to Haiti

Since the earthquake hit Haiti, the country has been in a mass scramble to establish some order from the calamity that has occurred.

With Wyclef Jean making a venture to his homeland and President Obama donating funds, everyone is trying to play a part and show support after such devastation.

Diddy utilizes his appeal and exposure to deliver a message, over his Vlog, to the people of Haiti as they continue to try and rebound from the quake.

Something simple as this goes to show that support is not defined by how much money a person is willing to donate, but how much time they are willing to give to show that he/she cares. Money comes and goes, but showing love for another is something that can never be outweighed.