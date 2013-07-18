Tech N9ne ft. Kendrick Lamar, ¡Mayday! & Kendall Morgan – “Fragile” [LISTEN]

If Tech N9ne is on a tune, you can rest assured that a quality verse is forthcoming. Add fellow prolific lyricist, Kendrick Lamar, to the mix, and you have a promised audible blessing.

That’s actually the best way to describe “Fragile” — one of the most anticipated tracks from Tech’s upcoming album, Something Else. Spoiler alert: the pair deliver on all fronts.

The rhyming duo receive assistance from Strange Music label-mate ¡Mayday! and Nashville singer Kendall Morgan on a song that details how they feel about the ruthless media.

Don’t lose yourself in the captivating production courtesy of ¡Mayday!, Ralfy “FAFA” Valencia and Danny “Keys” Perez. You won’t want to miss the jewels Tech and K. Dot kick on this one.

Something Else is due in stores July 3o, but is available for pre-order on iTunes. Mellow out to the smooth sounds of “Fragile” below.

—

Photo: XXL