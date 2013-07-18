Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Perform “Beware” On Fuse TV [VIDEO]

Big Sean has been in New York City a lot as of late. During his most recent trip, he stopped by Fuse TV’s The Hustle After the Party to perform two Hall Of Fame tracks — “Switch Up” and “Beware.”

The G.O.O.D. Music rapper set the tone by performing the former — a Common-assisted jam, though his Chicago partner in rhyme was absent. Afterwards, Sean briefly discussed meeting Eminem, how he countered sample clearance issues, and more with Fuse TV’s Esteban Serrano.

Detroit’s golden boy concluded his appearances with a live rendition of “Beware” alongside songstress Jhené Aiko.

There’s still much left to question about Sean’s Hall Of Fame, but the young wordsmith ensures that its his best project to date. After listening to heaters like the aforementioned songs and the recently debuted “Fire,” we can’t help but agree. Expect his sophomore LP to release August 27.

Check out Big Sean and Jhené Aiko on stage below.

Photo: FUSE TV