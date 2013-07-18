Joey Bada$$ – “Alowha” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ delivers more content in support of his Summer Knights project with a visual for the intro “Alowha.” Consider this a treat, because this actually doubles as a short documentary that captures the young wordsmith’s recent European tour.

Viewers get to follow the Brooklyn native as he travels through countries like Copenhagen and Zurich to name a few with his Pro Era brethren Kirk Knight and DJ Statik Selektah.

Joey and Knight are admittedly a long way from their NYC stomping grounds, but express their excitement to be overseas numerous times in the footage.

Rapper friends like Macklemore, Flatbush Zombies, and Action Bronson make cameo appearances in the 13-minute treatment.

If you haven’t done so, check out Joey’s latest drop, Summer Knights, right here. That should whet appetites until he liberates his proper debut B4.DA.$$.

Check out the “Alowha” video below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube