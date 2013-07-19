Casey Veggies – “Baby Don’t Cry” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Rappers have a knack for dropping songs to celebrate their birthdays. Case in point, Casey Veggies turned 20 yesterday (July 18) and was so excited that he premiered a track called “Baby Don’t Cry.”

This is an unreleased track from the west coast MC’s Sleeping In Class days that’s inspired by the 2Pac classic of the same title. At the time, young Veggies was still a bubbling MC and he hadn’t experience nearly the amount of things he has to date. Despite this, he manages to recapture the feeling of the original by spitting about a relationship with an ex-girlfriend.

Listeners will hear how far Veggies has come as an artist, but his hunger was apparent back then.

At 20-years-old, the Los Angeles native has scored a management deal with Roc Nation, dropped six project, and created staple streetwear brand, Peas & Carrots International, among other things.

Expect more great things from Casey Veggies in the future. Give “Baby Don’t Cry” a listen below.

—

Photo: PNCINTL