Kanye West Allegedly Attacked Photographer At LAX [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Yeezus is having a bad week. Kanye West allegedly attacked a photographer at LAX today (July 19). In photos, the paparazzo can be seen laid out on the ground while EMTs tend to his injuries.

Kanye West allegedly just attacked another photog at LAX moments ago — and it’s so bad … paramedics are on scene. Sources connected with the photog tell us, Kanye was on his way out of the airport when he went ballistic, attacking the paparazzo. An eyewitness tells us, Kanye was leaving the terminal with a bodyguard and approximately five paparazzi surrounded him, snapping pictures. We’re told one photog was especially aggressive — not a TMZ photog — and probed Kanye with tons of questions. We’re told Kanye told the man not to ask him questions, but he kept going — and Kanye attacked, attempting several punches, and the man fell down. Paramedics and police are currently on scene.

Yeezy may not be on the scene but you can guarantee a lawsuit is forthcoming. Yesterday, audio of West ranting about Taylor Swift, MTV and Pink after the 2009 MTV VMAs made its way online.

Check out photos from the scene in the gallery and the video below. There is another video (next page) from different angle that shows West trying to take the photographer’s camera. Although they tussle for a bit, the “Black Skinhead” rapper never throws a punch.

Nevertheless, Kanye West has been named a felony suspect for an attempted robbery.

