Jay Z & Beyoncé Attend Trayvon Martin Vigil In NYC [PHOTOS]

Trayvon Martin has supporters from all walks of life. Today (July 19), Jay Z and Beyoncé attended a vigil held by Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem for the murdered teen.
The New York Daily News reports:
Platinum-selling power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce appeared Saturday at a “Justice for Trayvon Martin” vigil after the slain teen’s mother proclaimed her son’s innocence.
“Trayvon was no burglar,” a stoic Sybrina Fulton told a Harlem rally with the Rev. Al Sharpton. “He had a drink and some candy. He had every right to be in that area.”
Sharpton and Fulton went from the Harlem gathering to a lower Manhattan protest — one of scores scheduled nationwide one week after George Zimmerman’s acquittal in the shooting of Martin.
Rapper Jay-Z and his wife turned out for the Manhattan demonstration. Other events were set for Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta.
Yesterday (July 19), President Barack Obama spoke at length about the verdict, mentioning racial profiling and its affects on Black people’s perception of the justice system, among other topics.
Photos: Instagram, Rachel Noerdlinger, Mark Bonifacia/New York Daily News