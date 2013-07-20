Jay Z & Beyoncé Attend Trayvon Martin Vigil In NYC [PHOTOS]

Trayvon Martin has supporters from all walks of life. Today (July 19), Jay Z and Beyoncé attended a vigil held by Rev. Al Sharpton in Harlem for the murdered teen.

The New York Daily News reports:

Platinum-selling power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce appeared Saturday at a “Justice for Trayvon Martin” vigil after the slain teen’s mother proclaimed her son’s innocence.

“Trayvon was no burglar,” a stoic Sybrina Fulton told a Harlem rally with the Rev. Al Sharpton. “He had a drink and some candy. He had every right to be in that area.”

Sharpton and Fulton went from the Harlem gathering to a lower Manhattan protest — one of scores scheduled nationwide one week after George Zimmerman’s acquittal in the shooting of Martin.

Rapper Jay-Z and his wife turned out for the Manhattan demonstration. Other events were set for Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta.