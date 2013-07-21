Lauryn Hill Writes Letter To Supporters From Prison

Lauryn Hill is currently serving a three-month prison sentence for tax evasion. The Fugees rapper/singer began her bid on July 8, and has penned a letter to her supporters, thanking them for the letters they have sent her.

Ms. Hill dropped the message via her Tumblr page. It reads:

“I have known since very young to look for the purpose and lesson in everything, including the trials. Although it has taken some adjustment, I cannot deny the favor I have encountered while in here, and general warm reception from a community of people who despite their circumstances, have found unique ways to make the best of them. Thank you for the letters of concern and well wishes that I receive in the mail every day. Although I may not be able to write everyone back, please know that they have been received, read, acknowledged, and appreciated.With Love back, MLH”

The message goes on to name check everyone she has received a letter from.

The 38-year-old Hill is being held at the minimum security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn.

—

Photo: AP