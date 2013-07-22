Chris Brown ft. Nicki Minaj – “Love More” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown pushed back the release of his forthcoming album, X, to fine tune some things. Having garnered buzz with his smash single “Fine China,” the one man show reached out to YMCMB superstar Nicki Minaj for a verse on his latest single “Love More.”

The title is a bit misleading, because it infers that the song is about that special someone. Wrong. Instead, this track has a very s-xual connotation, and features both Breezy and Nicki speaking on handling their bedroom business in the most candid ways possible.

“Love More” features upbeat production with a west coast feel that almost ensures its place in regular radio and club rotation.

X is due in stores August 20. “Love More” will be available for purchase on iTunes tomorrow, July 23. Until then, stream the CDQ below.

Photo: YouTube