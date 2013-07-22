Big K.R.I.T. – “Multi Til The Sun Die” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T. prides himself on being extremely candid and authentic in his music. Having cited rapping as a form of therapy in the past, the Mississippi lyricist returns today with a video for a heartfelt track titled “Multi Til The Sun Die.”

K.R.I.T.’s closed out his King Remembered In Time mixtape with this ode to the people that believed in him. The visual, on the other hand, is far from a curtain call and instead allows viewers to walk in the wordsmith’s shoes for a bit.

Fans get a look at some of the things he experienced while traveling on tour, visiting home, and interacted with his rhyming peers.

MCs like J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Bun B, Nelly, and more make cameo appearances in the black and white, Steve-Ography-directed treatment.

Take a step into Big K.R.I.T.’s world in “Multi Til The Sun Die” below. Also, do yourself a favor and download his King Remembered In Time project if you’ve failed to do so.

[via Miss Info]

—

Photo: YouTube