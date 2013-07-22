Justin Timberlake Gives Away Autographed “Legends Of The Summer” Air Jordan 1s [PHOTOS]

Over the weekend, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake found themselves in New York City for a pair of shows on their “Legends Of the Summer” tour. Among a host of surprises — this includes guest appearances by Alicia Keys and Timbaland — the Memphis crooner debuted an exclusive, all red pair of Air Jordan 1s.

Timberlake apparently has numerous pairs of the sneaker, which may be a keepsake of sorts according to his Instagram page. The soulful singer marks the toe box of each shoe with the date and city he’s in prior to wearing them to perform.

So far, Timberlake has given away a pair of the Air Jordans to two lucky fans after the Toronto and NYC shows. Not much is known about the kicks, whether they’ll release, or how The 20/20 Experience superstar is giving them away.

In any case, fans planning to attend one of the “Legends Of the Summer” concerts could be in luck should Justin Timberlake have any more Air Jordan 1s in his possession.

See photos of the shoe on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram, Richard Perry, The New York Times

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »