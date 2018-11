Idolator: “Nicki Minaj Heats Up Cassie’s Aptly Titled ‘Fawk U Silly’” Listen Here

Bossip: “15-Year-Old Admits She Lied About Rape, Said She Needed An Excuse For Being Out Late” Read Here

Complex: “It’s A C-O-N-spiracy! 10 Clues Jay-Z Is In The Illuminati” Read Here

Black Voices: “Teddy Pendergrass: R&B Icon’s Funeral Arrangements Announced” Read Here

F-Listed: “How Did Tila Tequila Get Her Name: Oh, Yeah From a Mexican Gangbanger” Read Here