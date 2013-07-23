J. Cole Appears On The View, Performs “Power Trip” [VIDEO]

We all have our favorite song(s) on Born Sinner, but it was “Power Trip” that set the tone for J. Cole‘s chart-topping sophomore effort. Earlier today, the Roc Nation rapper graced the stage on ABC’s The View to perform the self-produced track in front of the studio audience.

Cole was backed by a live band and vocals from a smooth crooner (not Miguel) for this live rendition of his platinum selling single.

Things have been on the up and up for the former XXL Freshman since the release of Born Sinner. In recent weeks, the album ascended to number one after outselling Kanye West’s Yeezus.

However, Cole’s witty line on Drake’s “Jodeci Freestyle” (I’m artistic, you n***as is autistic, retarded) was subject to backlash from the Anti-Bullying Alliance and activist Anna Kennedy, and inspired the MC to pen a heartfelt apology.

See the footage of J. Cole on The View below.

—

Photo: YouTube