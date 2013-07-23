NYC Mayoral Candidate Anthony Weiner Apologizes For Newly Leaked Freaky Flicks [PHOTOS]

Anthony Weiner is back on the apology train after a new bunch of explicit photos and texts landed on TheDirty.com. As he did two years ago after after crotch shots sent to a woman online were made public, the married New York politician is once again asking for forgiveness.

His new scandal comes weeks after he announced his campaign for mayor.

POLITICO reports:

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner apologized anew Tuesday for “wrong and hurtful” behavior after additional pictures and texts with a woman emerged on the gossip website thedirty.com — roiling the high-profile race as Weiner had emerged as a top candidate. The website asserted this week that Weiner carried on an online relationship from July until November 2012 with a woman who was not named. If that timing is accurate, it would mean that Weiner continued to engage in the type of conduct that forced him to resign his seat in Congress in 2011. Weiner did not confirm the timing of the alleged exchange in his statement, saying only that some elements of the site’s reports were accurate and others not. “I said that other texts and photos were likely to come out, and today they have. As I have said in the past, these things that I did were wrong and hurtful to my wife and caused us to go through challenges in our marriage that extended past my resignation from Congress,” the former Democratic congressman’s statement read It continued, “While some things that have been posted today are true and some are not, there is no question that what I did was wrong. This behavior is behind me. I’ve apologized to Huma and am grateful that she has worked through these issues with me and for her forgiveness. I want to again say that I am very sorry to anyone who was on the receiving end of these messages and the disruption that this has caused. As my wife and I have said, we are focused on moving forward.”

According to The Dirty, Weiner used the alias Carlos Danger when he met the unidentified 22-year-old woman on Facebook.

Weiner’s wife Huma Abedim, aide to former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, gave birth to the couple’s son in 2011. She’s decided to stick with her better half through this ordeal.

