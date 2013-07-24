Life + Times Presents: The Truth With Elliott Wilson #FACTSONLY Interview With Jay Z [VIDEO]

Leave it to Elliott Wilson to get more than 30 full minutes of Jay Z’s time. For his latest installment of The Truth (presented by Jay’s Life + Times imprint) Wilson speaks with Hovito about an array of topics including creating Magna Carta Holy Grail, the future of rap, and those “new rules.”

Wilson headed uptown to Hip-Hop’s birthplace for the sit-down inside the New York Yankees museum at Yankee Stadium. There are plenty of noteworthy pull quotes here, and some particularly interesting examples of how success can breed even more success. In the case of MCHG, Jay had plenty of time to create (“Because I’m not on a schedule,” he tells the veteran journalist) resulting in a major win for the Roc Nation honcho.

MCHG hasn’t even been out for a full month and immediately became his 12th solo effort to debut atop Billboard –and the first to top the UK charts– garnered a reported $5 million for each of the one million digital copies given to Samsung Galaxy users, and earned Brooklyn’s finest another platinum plaque.

Peeking inside Jay’s cranium is basically like watching a movie, and here Wilson gives us a new viewpoint.

Get into the inner workings of Mr. Carter’s mind in part 1 of the interview, below.

