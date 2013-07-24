Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Gets A Nike Air Foamposite One Inspired Paint Job [PHOTOS]

There are at least two things Chris Brown likes–besides juggling two women–sneakers and exotic cars. The crooner combined both by giving his Lamborghini Aventador a paint job inspired by the Nike Air Foamposite in the “Fighter Jet” camo colorway.
TMZ reports:
We spoke to the owner of JC Customz in Bellflower, CA — who tells us Chris rolled into the shop last month — along with the Nike shoe — and asked the guys if they could replicate the camo pattern on the car.
We’re told the work took 4 weeks to complete — all handpainted, no wrap — with the total cost running close to $15k.
But it was obvious Chris felt he got his money’s worth — ’cause right after the job was complete, Chris posed for pics with his freshly painted toy.
Chris also grabbed a spray can and tagged some of his signature monster characters on the walls inside the shop — and the owner tells TMZ he’s stoked about the new art.
It ain’t the first time Chris has applied an unusual custom paint job to a super expensive ride — ya gotta check out the gallery.
Yesterday, Brown pleaded not guilty to a hit-and-run incident that lead to his probation being revoked. The Virginia native’s latest album, X, is due in stores August 20.
Check out before and after pics of Breezy’s Foamposite flavored whip, as well as him getting his graffiti on, in the gallery.
Photos: TMZ, Instagram