Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Gets A Nike Air Foamposite One Inspired Paint Job [PHOTOS]

There are at least two things Chris Brown likes–besides juggling two women–sneakers and exotic cars. The crooner combined both by giving his Lamborghini Aventador a paint job inspired by the Nike Air Foamposite in the “Fighter Jet” camo colorway.

TMZ reports:

We spoke to the owner of JC Customz in Bellflower, CA — who tells us Chris rolled into the shop last month — along with the Nike shoe — and asked the guys if they could replicate the camo pattern on the car.

We’re told the work took 4 weeks to complete — all handpainted, no wrap — with the total cost running close to $15k.

But it was obvious Chris felt he got his money’s worth — ’cause right after the job was complete, Chris posed for pics with his freshly painted toy.

Chris also grabbed a spray can and tagged some of his signature monster characters on the walls inside the shop — and the owner tells TMZ he’s stoked about the new art.

It ain’t the first time Chris has applied an unusual custom paint job to a super expensive ride — ya gotta check out the gallery.