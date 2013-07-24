Busta Rhymes ft. Nicki Minaj – “Twerk It” [VIDEO]

Busta Rhymes finally gets around to dropping the video for for “Twerk It,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Yes, Nicki Minaj gets her twerk on in this clip for the Pharrell Williams produced, turn up inducing record. Also, Bussa Bus definitely checked back through the Leaders of the New School fashion archives for some of the outfits he rocks. Plenty of cameos from YMCMB brethren like DJ Khaled as well Swizz Beatz, too.

The “Show Me What You Got” rapper recently revealed that E.L.E. Pt. 2, the sequel to 1998’s Extinction Level Event, is due out later this year.

Watch the Busta Rhymes and Director X-directed video for “Twerk It” below. Seriously though, what took this video so long to come out? Those Venom from Spider-Man effects we see couldn’t have been that complicated.