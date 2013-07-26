DMX Arrested For DUI In South Carolina

You are not experiencing deja vu and this is not a post from the past. DMX was popped for driving under the influence in South Carolina this morning (July 26).
TMZ reports:
Highway patrol picked up DMX — real name Earl Simmons — Friday morning around 3 AM ET for allegedly driving under the influence.
X was in and out of the Greenville County Detention Center pretty quickly … around 4 AM ET. He’s experienced.
DMX has more than a dozen arrests under his belt now — and was last busted in February for driving without a license, also in South Carolina where he lives now.
FUN FACT: DMX was NOT arrested … at all … in 2012.
The last time was saw DMX he was getting read the riot act by Iyanla Vanzant. The rapper appeared on Iyanla Fix My Life to deal with his addiction…to women. Vanzant wanted to tackle his drinking and drug problem, but that didn’t go so well.
Maybe Darkman X should invest in a chauffeur or a road bike.
—
Photo: TMZ, South Carolina PD