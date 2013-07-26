DMX Arrested For DUI In South Carolina

You are not experiencing deja vu and this is not a post from the past. DMX was popped for driving under the influence in South Carolina this morning (July 26).

TMZ reports:

Highway patrol picked up DMX — real name Earl Simmons — Friday morning around 3 AM ET for allegedly driving under the influence.

X was in and out of the Greenville County Detention Center pretty quickly … around 4 AM ET. He’s experienced.

DMX has more than a dozen arrests under his belt now — and was last busted in February for driving without a license, also in South Carolina where he lives now.

FUN FACT: DMX was NOT arrested … at all … in 2012.