DJ Khaled Proposes To Nicki Minaj, Pretty Much No One Takes It Seriously [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled has proposed to Nicki Minaj, via video.

The We The Best executive and DJ asked for the YMCMB rapper’s hand in marriage courtesy of the MTV News. Is the man born Khaled Khaled serious? We doubt it. But it seems to have confused the hell out of the New York Post.

DJ Khaled has asked for Nicki Minaj’s hand in marriage in a video message via MTV. The weirdest part? There are no reports of them dating.

With cheesy elevator music playing in the background, the 37-year-old music exec looks straight at the camera and says, “I want to be honest with you. I love you. I like you. I want you. I want you to be mine.”

“The only reason I’m not telling you this face to face is because I know that you’re busy…You need a man like me in your life that’s gonna take care of you and respect you,” he continues. “You gotta take your time and think about it, I understand… but I know I have to be here today to let you know how serious I am and about how serious this is to me.”