The 15 Most Hilarious Pics From The DJ Khaled Proposed To Nicki Minaj Meme [PHOTOS]

Drake is probably minding his business and putting the finishing touches on his album, but y’all decided to slander him anyway. Why? Because DJ Khaled had the audacity to propose to Nicki Minaj.

Almost immediately after Khaled dropped his struggle proposal, the memes start floating fast and furious. Since Drizzy has mentioned being enamored with Nicki Minaj in rhyme, the Toronto rapper became collateral damage in a vitriolic wave of Photoshop-enabled defamation and belittling.

For the record, that pic of what DJ Khaled and Nicki Minaj’s future child would look like is totally uncalled for. Even if it is kind of funny, though.

Check out the top 15 most hilarious DJ Khaled proposed to Nicki Minaj memes. They shoulda never gave y’all Photoshop…

—

Photo: Twitter

