DMX DUI Arrest Footage Released [VIDEO]

Not to sound like a broken record, but DMX clearly needs help. The Yonkers rapper was arrested for DUI late last week and now arrest footage reveals that the last place the “Get At Me Dog” rapper needed to be that night was behind the steering wheel of a car.

Early in the clip, courtesy of TMZ, X can be heard telling the South Carolina state trooper, “I don’t have a license with me, sir. I don’t have a license with me. I have my ID.” X eventually admits to the officer that his license is suspended. This, is just the start of the struggle.

To his credit, the man born Earl Simmons is quite civil throughout the entire traffic stop, which includes some field sobriety tests that he allegedly failed. Hip-Hop Wired previously reported that X was charged with DUI and driving without a license and a seatbelt; and that he was pushing a station wagon. In the clip, he clarifies that the whip is a 1978 Plymouth Volare to the arresting officer.

Watch for yourself below.

Photo: TMZ