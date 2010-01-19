Red Café Speaks On Situation At Bad Boy [Video Included]

“I’m still counting the same money.”

Now why exactly artists aren’t smartening up as it pertains to doing business with Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy, whatever he is called now, is baffling.

Look at how many times the man has had the change his name as if he escaped prison and had to create a new identity.

With the L.O.X. getting closer to actually signing the dotted line with Diddy to do a one album deal, some come to think to themselves, what’s going on with Red Café?

That’s right folks, Red Café, the guy that was supposed to be the new face of Bad Boy and was going to bring the label back to dominate like it once did. After dropping “Hottest In The Hood”, which has three versions, one would come to think that Café would be geared up to come out of the batting cages and hit the mound.

Clearly, that’s not the case.

At the age of 33, with no official debut album from Café, time is of the essence and he might need to utilize his own concept and get the shakedown beginning to ensure that he’s not getting looked over.

*sidebar…Anytime an artist has to say that their new label is only part of their original team, it has to be trouble. If that’s the case, what was the point in making the move if the label is only an element but not the driving factor?