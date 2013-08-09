Wordsmiff – Bars Over Everything [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Wordsmiff, a rising MC from Brooklyn, presents his debut project, Bars Over Everything. Eight tracks deep, he gives listeners a feel reminiscent of the 90’s when gritty Hip-Hop reigned supreme.

Formerly one half of the rap duo S.N.R.C with Rahzel Jr. (the son of former Roots crew member Rahzel), Wordsmiff returns for a solo run. Using classic beats with a contemporary touch, the King’s County native conveys his life story to his audience.

Notable tracks like “NY Ish” and “Letter To You” show his lyrical versatility. The aspiring voice of the people simply wants all to know that lyricism is an important aspect of his craft.

Throughout Bars Over Everything the Brooklynite holds his own and provides lyrics one can relate to by speaking on his upbringing, struggles, and love. Get familiar with Wordsmiff via the stream below.

Photo : Tommy T