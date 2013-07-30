DJ Khaled ft. Nicki Minaj, Future & Rick Ross – “I Wanna Be With You” [LISTEN]

DJ Khaled takes a break from wooing Nicki Minaj to drop a new single, “I Wanna Be With You,” featuring Future, Rick Ross and the aforementioned YMCMB Barbie.

This tune follows the boilerplate for a 2013 club record. You got Future Vandross’ struggle falsetto on the hook, Nicki Minaj kicking rhymes instead of crooning and Ricky Rozay talking his ish. Oh, and let’s not forget the atmospheric beat—produced by Lee On The Beats and Khaled—that has “Bandz A Make Her Dance” like elements.

Khaled’s new album, Suffering From Success, is out September 24. His marriage to one Nicki Minaj, don’t hold your breath.

Listen to “I Wanna Be With You” below.

Photo: Instagram