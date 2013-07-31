Fabolous ft. Broadway – “Guess Whos Bizzack” [VIDEO]

As Fabolous puts the finishing touches on Loso’s Way II: Rise to Power, he releases a visual for “Guess Whos Bizzack,” featuring Broadway, from The Soul Tape 2 to whet fans’ appetites.

Following a brief montage in honor of Trayvon Martin, we see the Brooklyn native having a spat in the car with a woman that favors his current girlfriend Emily Bustamante. She claims that Fab has changed, but the MC counters by saying that it’s her that switched up the flow on him.

This ushers in a pair of verses from Loso that detail how the baggage that comes with being a rapper can affect a once flourishing relationship. His co-pilot Broadway reiterates his sentiments on the chorus and a few closing bars.

Loso’s Way II will be in stores later this year. Until then, download The Soul Tape 2 and check out the “Guess Whos Bizzack” video below.

Photo: YouTube