HHW EXCLUSIVE: Waka Flocka Flame Shot!!!

Today rumors have been flying regarding Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and a shooting and robbery in College Park.

Although details are just beginning to circulate, Twitter and other social networks are all buzzing about the shooting and speaking on their opinions.

According to sources, Flocka was shot in the arm and a bullet traveled to his chest while he was robbed of his chain in College Park, GA.

When HHW contacted So Icey ENT, a representative responded with the classic line “No comment” confirming the shooting. (A simple “No” would have done fine if it were not true.)

HHW will update you on the latest on Waka Flocka when more information circulates.

For those who don’t know, Waka Flocka Flame is the right hand man of Gucci Mane who is growing in popularity throughout the south.

With his smash club hit “O Lets Do It,” Flocka is one of the newest rappers out of Atlanta who hopes to keep the South on the top.

Check out the video below.