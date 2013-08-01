Jay Z Crosses Paths With Scott Boras At Dodgers Stadium

Jay Z crossing paths with renowned MLB agent Scott Boras would be awkward since Hova stole his client, Robinson Cano, then rapped about it. It seems like that’s just what happened at Dodger’s Stadium on Tuesday (July 30).

The New York Post reports:

Sports spies said it was a bit frosty at Dodger Stadium when newly licensed baseball agent Jay Z was seated “six seats and one aisle away” from rival, veteran agent Scott Boras, Tuesday night to catch the Yankees in LA. “Scott Boras, you over, baby!Robinson Cano, you coming with me,” Jay raps on his new album “Magna Carta . . . Holy Grail,” about stealing the Yankee slugger from Boras for the fledgling Roc Nation Sports banner.

Spies said Jay Z was in the stands with NBA stars Kevin Durant andChris Paul. But the trio later headed to watch the game in a Dodgers owners’ box with Magic Johnsonand Stan Kasten, leaving Boras in the stands. “It showed the prestige of Jay Z, going to watch the game with Magic,” said a spy. But, don’t feel too bad for Boras — “He was still in the front row,” the source added.

Boras, who only reps baseball players, has more subtly taken a dig at Jay Z by suggesting he’s distracted by other sports, saying, “We give baseball everything . . . We don’t represent basketball players or football players.”