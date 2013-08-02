Fat Joe ft. Future – “Love Me Long Time” [VIDEO]

As the days dwindle, Fat Joe inches closer to the date he begins serving a four month prison bid for tax evasion. To maintain relevancy in the mean time, the veteran rapper delivers a visual for “Love Me Long Time,” featuring Future.

A suited Joey Crack plays on his legal situation in the opening scene where he can be seen sitting in a courtroom much to his dismay. Meanwhile, the rapper is unaware the his queen is two-timing him behind his back. Spoiler alert: this leads to a chase scene.

Numerous struggles aside, the Bronx native finds the time to revel in his riches alongside the current king of autotune and croon.

Eif Rivera returned to handle directorial duties. Watch the visual for “Love Me Long Time” below.

Photo: MTV