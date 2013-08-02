J Dilla – “Diamonds (The Shining Pt. 1)” [LISTEN]

A Friday with some new (sort of) J Dilla is a good Friday indeed. “Diamonds (The Shining Pt. 1)” is newly mastered and mixed cut from a forthcoming Dilla EP called Diamonds & Ice.

This new EP features material from the late producer/rapper’s lost The Diary album. Reports Rappcats:

This EP contains what might be the two best known tracks from The Diary – one leaked years ago in the form of a low-bit MP3, and another as a short-lived promotional single. These versions – both final and alternate mixes – come straight from mixed-down masters that Dilla himself created. Long before his posthumous album The Shining (2006), J Dilla titled these two tracks “The Shining Pt. 1″ and “The Shining Pt. 2.” “Diamonds (The Shining Pt. 1)” was producedNottz, and “Ice (The Shining Pt. 2)” was produced by Madlib, who Dilla would later collaborate with under the group name Jaylib. The Diamonds & Ice EP contains two markedly different versions of “Ice,” with one showing the musical direction Dilla would embark on after The Diary was shelved in 2002.

The EP will also include a Madlib instrumental that J Dilla secured but never actually used. Diamonds & Ice is due in stores August 27.

Listen to “Diamonds (The Shining Pt. 1)” below. Rest In Power James “J Dilla ” Yancey.

Photo: Johnny Tergo