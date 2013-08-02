Curren$y & The Jets – Red Eye Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

As promised, Curren$y and The Jets return with their Red Eye mixtape via BitTorrent for your listening pleasure. Piraters of all things digital are undoubtedly well versed on torrents, but those who aren’t may want to get abreast of this new way of sharing content, stat.

To make things simple, there are two ways for fans to receive the new material from Spitta and company. The easier route only allots a song called “Right Now,” featuring Spitta and Young Roddy, and a tour poster.

Your other option is to ante up on an email address in exchange for the the full 13-track offering from Curren$y,Young Roddy, Cornerboy P, Fiend, and Monstabeatz. In addition, the bundle will include a ticket redeemable for free merchandise at any Jet Life show, an eight-minute Chef Menteur documentary, and an opportunity to win the Ultimate Jet Life Experience.

Now which one sounds more appealing?

More information on the contents of the Jet Life BitTorrent Bundle and how to download it here. See Red Eye‘s artwork and links below. The tracklist can be found on the following page.

Curren$y & The Jets – Red Eye (Instant Download)

Curren$y & The Jets – Red Eye (Full mixtape, video, etc.)

—

Photo: Jet Life

1 2Next page »