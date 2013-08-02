Kanye West’s DONDA Remixes The Canyons Trailer [VIDEO]

Kanye West revels in any opportunity to push the bar creatively. He created a multimedia company called DONDA with that in mind, and today they return with a fresh take on a trailer for The Canyons.

We know what you’re thinking, but this isn’t as random as it seems. A recent interview with Hypetrak revealed that the G.O.O.D. Music frontman actually built a rapport with one of the film’s writers, Bret Easton Ellis, after working with him on the American Psycho-inspired promotional piece for Yeezus.

This is West’s way of paying back Ellis, the author of the aforementioned novel-turned-film, for lending a helping hand.

As a result, The Canyons trailer gets a sonic makeover that’s much more electrifying than the original preview. Pianos dominate the soundscape while thumping drums add to the effect, making it an ultimately more engaging experience.

The Canyons arrives in selected theaters today. See the reproduced piece by DONDA below.

—

Photo: A.P.C.