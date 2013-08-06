Chris Brown Booked & Released From Jail, “Probably” Retiring

The last 24-hours have proved that Chris Brown‘s life is accented by struggle and confusion. Yesterday, Breezy was booked and released from prison. Today, he claimed that he may retire after dropping his next album.

Yesterday, the “Fine China” singer avoided photographers by ducking into Van Nuys jail in California unannounced (to the public anyway). According to TMZ, Brown was booked and released under his own recognizance for an alleged hit-and-run accident.

While that was drama free, Brown set the Internet on fire this morning by tweeting that he was thinking of hanging up his music career. “Don’t worry mainstream America.After this X album, it’ll probably be my last album,” he tweeted. “Being famous is amazing when it’s for ur music and talent. I’m tired of being famous for a mistake I made when i was 18. I’m cool & over it!”

For those living in hiding, Brown was referring to his infamous beat down of on again, off again girlfriend Rihanna, which he ironically reminded you of himself.

Brown’s new album, X, is due out later this year and he recently directed the video “Love More,” featuring Nicki Minaj, in Hollywood. However, painting your Lamborghini to look like a pair of Nike Air Foamposite Ones (along with owning one) is going to be tough without that album and touring income.

Photo: Wrigleys