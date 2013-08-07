Drake Reveals Majid Jordan OVO Signing [VIDEO]

Following the star studded 4th annual OVO Fest, Drake sat with MTV to discuss his new single “Hold On We’re Going Home,” the inspiration behind the track, and OVO’s latest signees Majid Jordan.

“In approaching this album, I was like man it would be great if we had a record that was played at weddings in like 10 years or that people that are away from their families in the army can listen to,” Drake explained.

The Toronto native says his aim was to drop a song with timeless writing and melody. He enlisted Majid Jordan — a duo comprised of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman — to aid him with his efforts on the vocals. Drake also announced the tandem to be OVO signees, which is a worthy addition alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Nothing Was The Same hits stores September 17. Hear Drake speak more in the footage below.

—

Photo: MTV