Beyoncé Gets New Haircut, Starts Trending [PHOTOS]

While Jay Z and Damon Dash have an informal reunion, Beyoncé goes ahead and steals all their shine. Early this a.m. (August 8), Hova’s wife posted photos of herself sporting a new haircut, which started trending pretty much immediately.

We’ll let Billboard explain:

For the first time in recent memory, the pop superstar’s long tresses have been replaced with a shorter, blonder hairstyle. Bey shared her new Pixie look with a string of pictures on Instagram. Almost immediately her new do began trending on Twitter. Perhaps her haircut was a “damage limitation” exercise. Late last month, Beyonce’s hair got tangled in a fan during her Montreal show of The Mrs. Carter Show world tour. She’s not the only female R&B artist to visit the hairdresser with an extreme plan in mind. Just days earlier, Rihanna ditched her blonde look in favor of boldy going grey.

The real winners? Hair stylists that specialize in short cuts.

Check out Bey’s new do in the gallery. There are those that say it’s a wig. What say you? Let us know in the comments.

Photos: Instagram

