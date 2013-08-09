Nike LeBron XI “Heat” Detailed Pics [PHOTOS]

LeBron James‘ next signature shoe, the Nike LeBron XI, is still months away from an official debut. But that doesn’t mean early photos of the sneaker aren’t already making the rounds, and here are some of the most detailed yet.

Reports Nike Blog:

Today brings yet another look — the most detailed to date, by far — of the Nike LeBron XI Heat, release date as yet unannounced. (Likely around October or November, though, as the former month carries the very first LeBron XI release.) Done up in a black-and-red palette perfectly matching the Heat’s away uniforms, the shoe mixes some of Nike’s most impressive innovations — Hyperfuse, Armorposite, Dynamic Flywire, and a drop-in midsole that boasts full-length Zoom Air as well as Lunarlon. It’s genuinely possible you’re looking at the most advanced hoops shoe of all time.

Check out the detailed pics of the Nike LeBron XI in the “Heat” colorway in the gallery.

Photos: Long 7

