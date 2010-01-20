Ja Rule Dismissal Thrown Out, Faces 3 Year Prison Sentence

Although it’s been years since Ja Rule made a real statement in music, he’s seeing his name brought up headlines, this time for a possible upcoming prison sentence.

A federal judge ruled against Ja, real name Jeffrey Atkins, in court after he asked for a dismissal of a gun possession charge.

According to Ja, the case has no substance because police had no right to search his Maybach after a 2007 concert performance in New York.

The police did complete the search however and found a .40-cal pistol that was unlicensed and after a tip from Ja himself, a small amount of marijuana.

The judge did allow a dismissal on Ja’s admission to the substance but he’ll have to report back to court in March to face the gun possession charge which carries a minimum 3 and 1/2 years prison.

See what happens when you’re out there doing all that thug lovin? Looks like him and Lil Wayne may soon be cell mates.

SMH…..