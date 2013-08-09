CLOSE
Chris Brown Suffered A Seizure?

As far as we know, besides a propensity for beef with fans, law enforcement and a recent revelation that retirement is imminent, Chris Brown is in good health. However, apparently the R&B crooner may have suffered a seizure last night at a Hollywood studio. 

TMZ reports:

The L.A. City Fire Dept. rushed to a Hollywood recording studio early Friday morning, after getting a 911 call that Chris Brown had a seizure … TMZ has learned.

The call came from Record Plant recording studios in Hollywood at 1:09 AM.  When EMTs arrived … we’re told Chris refused treatment and also refused to be transported to the hospital.  

We do not know if it was indeed a seizure, but we’ve learned Chris did suffer from seizures as a child.

Story developing…

Earlier this week, Brown was booked and released from jail on charged related to a hit and run incident. He also took to Twitter to reveal that his next album, X, may be his last.

