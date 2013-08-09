Juicy J ft. T.I. – “Ain’t No Coming Down (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Juicy J dropped a list of freebie tracks while his forthcoming album, Stay Trippy, was still in limbo. Today a standout from the bunch titled “Ain’t No Coming Down” gets reworked on a remix featuring T.I.

The track is pretty much everything we’ve come to expect from the Taylor Gang rhymer. Hypnotic production inspires one of his patented “trippy raps” and a catchy chorus to boot. The Kang also adds a bit of flavor to the cut with a sharp, but choppy verse.

Again, neither “Ain’t No Coming Down” or this remix will appear on Juiceman’s Stay Trippy. The veteran rapper’s long-awaited solo project will however include “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” “Show Out,” and “Bounce It.”

Fans can expect Juicy J’s LP to hit stores August 27. Until then, get in the zone to the groovy “Ain’t No Coming Down” below.

—

Photo: YouTube