Diddy Creates Kris Jenner-Inspired Drink [PHOTO]

Diddy metaphorically knighted Kris Jenner in a way when he appeared on her show, KRIS, August 2. There was no sword and ceremony involved; instead, the mogul cemented her spot in libations history with a new drink called “The GLAMA.”

Short for glamorous grandma, the alcoholic beverage is comprised of a list of ingredients, including Ciroc’s newest flavor: Amaretto.

The only thing left to question is if Diddy will hard to promote this adamantly like he did with the “Coco Loso.” In any case, we guess Jenner can add another accolade to binder of boasts.

Days after appearing on KRIS, the Mount Vernon, NY native reunited with his one time partner in rhyme Ma$e at the fourth annual OVO Fest.

