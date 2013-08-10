Chris Brown’s Seizure Result Of “Extreme Emotional Stress” & Negativity

Chris Brown reportedly suffered a seizure around 1 a.m. on Friday, August 9, and more details are starting emerge, sort of. According to the R&B crooner’s reps, the seizure was the result of the media and all his haters.

TMZ reports:

Chris Brown’s seizure Friday was triggered by a giant pain in his ass — aka the media and lawyers.

TMZ broke the story … the L.A. City Fire Dept. rushed to a recording studio just after 1 AM after someone called 911 and said CB suffered a seizure​. When EMT’s arrived CB refused treatment.

Chris’ rep says the seizure was triggered by “intense fatigue and extreme emotional stress, both due to the continued onslaught of unfounded legal matters and the nonstop negativity.”

The good news … the rep says the seizure was nonepileptic — it’s called a NES.

