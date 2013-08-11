Drake Discusses Signing Ma$e To OVO [VIDEO]

During a recent appearance of MTV RapFix Live, Ma$e said the only two artists he would ever consider signing with were Kanye West and Drake. While at OVO Fest, where the former Bad Boy rapper reunited with Diddy on stage, Drizzy spoke on the possibility of that happening.

“Anything’s possible, man,” Drake told MTV News. “I told Ma$e your Ma$e at the end of the day so I don’t think you should end up on anybody else’s label. I would love to be involved. Just how I know Kanye takes an interest in Ma$e as well because Mase is the original fly guy that made it all look extremely fun… You saw it tonight.”

The “Started From The Bottom” rapper does have a label now so…would Ma$e officially joining the OVO team be a good look, if it happens? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Peep Drake speak on the subject below.

