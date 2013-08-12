Jim Jones ft. Charlie Rock – “Drink From The Bottle” [LISTEN]

Jim Jones has liberated a few new tunes in recent weeks, and today, he returns with another titled “Drink From The Bottle,” featuring Charlie Rock.

This song is particularly ambient and sounds more like an ode to Mary Jane. However, libations are the motivation here. “Let her drink from the bottle cause shorty she a model,” chants the chorus.

The Dipset rapper follows suit on a track he says is based on true stories. His Bronx counterpart also contributes a verse.

Additionally, Jones recently delivered a proper single called “Nasty Girl,” donning guest appearances from Jeremih and DJ Spinking. Hear the Harlem native’s latest drop, “Drink From The Bottle,” below.

Photo: Sirius XM